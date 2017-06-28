Cris Cyborg Calls Tonya Evinger Bout ‘More Exciting’ Than Megan Anderson Fight

By
Dana Becker
-
Cris Cyborg de Randamie
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Cris Cyborg believes fight fans will see an even more exciting bout at UFC 214 next month now that Tonya Evinger has replaced Megan Anderson.

Cyborg and Evinger will meet for the vacant UFC featherweight title in the co-main event. Anderson bowed out of the contest due to personal reasons.

In a statement sent to the Brazilian media source Combate, Cyborg proclaimed the change in opponent to be a good thing. Evinger is the current Invicta FC bantamweight champion and has won each of her last 10 fights overall.

“I’m always training to evolve technically with each fight,” she said. “I’m prepared to fight anyone. As for the change in opponent, we can say it’s the result of Megan’s and her manager’s irresponsibility. As for Tonya, she’s a great opponent. She’s been winning her past 10 fights and is an example of how the world rankings should be independent from the UFC’s rankings.

“Tonya is a top-10 bantamweight and certainly deserves to be in a big platform. It will be a great fight and I believe that, with Tonya, it will be an even more exciting fight for the fans than the fight with Megan. The focus and the plan remain the same: going for the belt.”

The change also impacted the upcoming Invicta FC 24 event, as Evinger was to fight Helena Kolesnyk in the main event. That July 15 card will now be headlined by Milana Dudieva vs. Mara Romero Borella.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

video

Behind-The-Scenes Footage of Michelle Waterson’s ‘ESPN Body Issue’ Shoot

0
Next month, the latest issue of ESPN "The Body" will be released and feature UFC strawweight fighter Michelle Waterson. But you can see some of...
Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Cris Cyborg Calls Tonya Evinger Bout ‘More Exciting’ Than Megan Anderson Fight

0
Cris Cyborg believes fight fans will see an even more exciting bout at UFC 214 next month now that Tonya Evinger has replaced Megan...
Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler Possibly Moving to UFC 214 Due to Injury

0
It's looks like we'll have to wait a tad bit longer to see Donald Cerrone take on Robbie Lawler. MMAFighting.com is reporting that the welterweight...
Cortney Casey

Cortney Casey on Texas Doping Debacle: ‘I’ve Always Been a Clean Fighter’

0
Cortney Casey isn't thrilled with not getting an apology from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). Last month, Casey earned a unanimous decision victory...
Vitaly Bigdash

Vitaly Bigdash Wants to Face Ben Askren After ‘Disrespectful’ Call Out

0
Vitaly Bigdash wouldn't mind throwing down with fellow champion Ben Askren. Bigdash is the reigning ONE middleweight champion. He's set to battle Aung La N Sang...
Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima Talks Not Finishing ‘Tough as Nails’ Lorenz Larkin

0
Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima didn't have an easy task at Bellator NYC. Lima defended his 170-pound gold against Lorenz Larkin at Bellator's first pay-per-view...
Conor McGregor

McGregor’s Manager Feels Fight With Mayweather Goes Beyond Money

0
Perhaps it's not all about the money with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. That's if you believe McGregor's manager Audie Attar. It's easy to see...
Erick Silva

Erick Silva Denied Appeal of UFC 212 Defeat by CABMMA

0
Erick Silva's attempt to appeal his UFC 212 loss has fizzled out. Silva suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Yancy Medeiros earlier this...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Talks About Submitting Michael Chiesa on Poop Stain

0
Kevin Lee had no clue his back was on a poop stain at UFC Fight Night 112. Lee nabbed a controversial submission victory over Michael...
Jeremy Kimball

Jeremy Kimball Admits he Was Nervous Going Into UFC Fight Night 112

0
Jeremy Kimball wasn't exactly as cool as a cucumber before UFC Fight Night 112. Kimball took on Josh Stansbury this past Sunday night (June 25) in...
Load more