Cris Cyborg Claims Relationship with Dana White is ‘Getting Fixed’

Jon Jones isn’t the only UFC 214 fighter not on the greatest of terms with UFC president Dana White.

Over the years, White – and Ronda Rousey – have gotten under the skin of Cris Cyborg. Many felt that would change once the UFC signed Cyborg, but there were more issues over the past few months.

This coming Saturday night, Cyborg fights Tonya Evinger for the vacant UFC female featherweight title. And as she told UFC Tonight, the relationship with White isn’t completely patched up – yet.

“We’re getting fixed,” she said. “He said he made some mistakes. It’s cool he said it. I want to work together. I know I can do a lot for the UFC. Saturday is going to be my third fight and it’s going to be happy.”

Cyborg and Evinger are competing for the title that was stripped from Germaine de Randamie. After defeating Holly Holm, de Randamie declined a fight with Cyborg.

“It’s embarrassing. She’s sick in her mind,” Cyborg said. “Before she accepted the title fight, she knew she’d have to fight me if she won the belt. I don’t think she’s the champ.”