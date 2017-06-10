Cris Cyborg Confirms Bout Agreement Signed for UFC 214, Megan Anderson Likely Opponent

By
Dana Becker
-
0
Cris Cyborg
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Prior to the start of UFC Fight Night 110 Saturday night, former Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg broke a little news about her future.

Cyborg, who was announced for UFC 214 later this summer, confirmed on Twitter that she has signed a bout agreement – but declined announcing the opponent.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto posted on the social media site that Megan Anderson is likely to be the opponent for the Brazilian. Anderson is currently signed to defend her Invicta FC featherweight title, but has been pushing to meet Cyborg in Anaheim this summer.

UFC 214 features Daniel Cormier defending his light heavyweight title against Jon Jones in the main event.

