Cris Cyborg Confirms Bout Agreement Signed for UFC 214, Megan Anderson Likely Opponent

Prior to the start of UFC Fight Night 110 Saturday night, former Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg broke a little news about her future.

Cyborg, who was announced for UFC 214 later this summer, confirmed on Twitter that she has signed a bout agreement – but declined announcing the opponent.

Im hoping @ufc will announce my opponent for #ufc214 during #ufcauckland I just received my bout agreement but promise @seanshelby 2b quiet! — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) June 10, 2017

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto posted on the social media site that Megan Anderson is likely to be the opponent for the Brazilian. Anderson is currently signed to defend her Invicta FC featherweight title, but has been pushing to meet Cyborg in Anaheim this summer.

Invicta champ @MeganA_mma told me there should be an announcement on her immediate future soon … I have a guess as to what that means. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 10, 2017

UFC 214 features Daniel Cormier defending his light heavyweight title against Jon Jones in the main event.