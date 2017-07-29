Cris Cyborg Decimates Tonya Evinger to Capture UFC Gold

Cris Cyborg (18-1, 1 NC) is finally an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder with a dominating win over Tonya Evinger (19-6, 1 NC).

In the first of three title bouts at UFC 214, Cyborg and Evinger did battle for the vacant women’s featherweight title. Evinger made her long awaited UFC debut, while Cyborg got her first crack at UFC gold.

A left hook caught Evinger’s attention right away. A straight right found the mark for Cyborg. “Triple Threat” pulled guard, but Cyborg made her stand up. Cyborg fought her way out of the clinch. A takedown was there for Evinger, but Cyborg got up immediately. An eye poke to Cyborg called a brief halt to the bout.

The action resumed and they touched gloves. A leg kick was there for Cyborg. A knee to the body was there for Cyborg. A left hand sent Evinger backwards. A head kick landed for Cyborg. The horn sounded with a clean knee from Cyborg.

A jab was there for Cyborg early in the second stanza. Cyborg landed a knee to the body. Evinger got in an uppercut. Cyborg ducked a right hand and put the pressure on. Evinger got hit with clean shots, but remained standing. “Triple Threat” showed heart, but it was another easy round for Cyborg.

The third frame began and Cyborg and a right hand followed by a head kick had Evinger rocked. She was knocked down and Cyborg forced her back up. A superman punch was there for Cyborg. A series of brutal knees stopped the fight and Cyborg is finally a UFC title holder.

Final Result: Cris Cyborg def. Tonya Evinger via TKO (Knees) – R3, 1:56