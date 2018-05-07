Cris Cyborg Discusses Plans to Make Transition to Boxing

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is looking to make a big career change.

That change would see her move away from the Octagon and step inside of a boxing ring as she plans to make the transition from being a mixed-martial-arts fighter into a boxer.

As seen in the main event of the UFC 222 event on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cyborg successfully retained her title against newcomer Yana Kunitskaya by picking up a TKO win in the first round. This marked her latest bout with the promotion.

As a result of this latest win, not only did she add to her legacy but she was able to record her second consecutive successful defense of her women’s featherweight title.

Going into this bout and even coming out, there was speculation that the promotion was trying to make a fight that would see Cyborg take on UFC women’s bantamweight bout Amanda Nunes.

Nunes recently said that the idea of fighting Cyborg was no personal, but she would be open to the fight. UFC President Dana White is high on the idea of two top female stars meeting in the Octagon.

Just this past weekend, Cyborg noted in an interview while she attended the HBO Boxing event featuring female welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus that she plans to fight out her UFC contract that has two fights left on it then move to boxing.

“Of course, I need time for training,” Cyborg told Kevin Iole while sitting ringside in a “Cyborg vs. Braekhus, 2019” shirt. “I think 4-6 months training. That would be perfect since I have two fights left in MMA and then I can focus on boxing. I’m very excited.

“After these fights, I will do a boxing fight. After these two fights left. Maybe I’ll come back but not for now. I want to use this time and make more boxing fights. This is my dream. I would like to work with them. If the UFC works it and I can do boxing fights and still have the belt and come back like McGregor did, let’s see,” said Cyborg.

“I really don’t know when they’re gonna make my next fight,” said Cyborg. “Let’s see Holly Holm against Megan Anderson, and after let’s see if Amanda is going to accept the fight or not. She just made 135. I don’t know if she’s gonna fight soon.”

