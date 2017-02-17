Cris Cyborg Granted Retroactive TUE, Cleared by USADA of Drug Violation

Cris Cyborg has been freed of her potential drug violation.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has announced that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitor was granted a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) and won’t be handed any punishments for her potential drug violation late last year.

USADA notified the former Strikeforce women’s featherweight champion and current Invicta FC women’s 145-pound ruler of a potential drug violation. A diuretic was to blame for the red flag.

USADA released a statement explaining why Cyborg was granted the exemption. You can read part of it below:

“Under the UFC TUE Policy, to receive approval of a TUE, athletes must submit medical records demonstrating a verifiable medical diagnosis and legitimate medical need for the requested medication in accordance with the applicable WADA guidelines. At least two members of USADA’s independent TUE Committee (TUEC) – comprised of medical experts with various areas of expertise from around the U.S. – must individually review the TUE application, after which a recommendation is made to USADA as to whether the TUE should be granted or denied. In the case of Justino, the application for a TUE was granted because the athlete had an unequivocally diagnosed chronic medical condition for which the use of Spironolactone is the appropriate standard of care. Further, it was determined that the athlete and her medical team pursued and exhausted all non-prohibited alternatives and that the low dose of the medication is consistent with best medical practice to treat her condition and would return the athlete to a normal state of health without providing a performance-enhancing benefit.”

Cyborg can now step back inside the Octagon without any further delay. While she is clearly next in line for a shot at the UFC women’s featherweight gold, current champion Germaine de Randamie has a hand injury and she may have a procedure done.