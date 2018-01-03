Cris Cyborg Has Agreed to Face Megan Anderson at UFC 221

UFC female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg claimed following her UFC 219 title defense vs. Holly Holm that she believed fighting Megan Anderson – in Anderson’s home country of Australia – was the next logical bout.

And now it appears closer than ever to being a reality.

Cyborg posted on Instagram that she has accepted a fight with the former Invicta FC champion fro February 10 from the Perth Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The card already features Robert Whittaker defending his middleweight belt vs. Luke Rockhold.

“I got a call asking if I would fight Megan Anderson in her home country and I said yes,” Cyborg posted.

The two were previously scheduled to face off for the then-vacant featherweight title after officials stripped Germaine de Randamie of the title. Anderson, though, bowed out of the contest due to personal reasons.

Cyborg went on to finish Tonya Evinger for the belt, defending it against Holm this past weekend from Las Vegas.