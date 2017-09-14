REPORT: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm in the Works for UFC 219?

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has strongly indicated that she will take on Holly Holm on the final UFC card of 2017

It is the fight to make at women’s featherweight and it appears very close to being confirmed by the promotion.

Cyborg (18-1-1) saw off the challenge of Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 in Anaheim in July to take the women’s featherweight title vacated by Germaine de Randamie. The Dutchwoman, who beat Holly Holm in controversial fashion to win the inaugural women’s 145-pound championship, was accused of ducking Cyborg and subsequently blamed an injury on her decision to reject a fight with the Brazilian.

Holm (11-3) will have the opportunity to join the elite club of two weight champions, having knocked out Ronda Rousey to become the women’s bantamweight title holder in 2015. “The Preacher’s Daughter” lost the strap in her first defense to Miesha Tate, before ending a three fight skid against Bethe Correia in Singapore in June.

Cyborg took to Facebook to suggest that the fight will go down at UFC 219 on December 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada, before posting a cryptic message to Twitter with the hashtag “#ufc219”