Cris Cyborg: ‘I Have Agreed to Fight Amanda Nunes on July 7’

Cris Cyborg may be in for a “super fight.”

Much has been made over the desired bout between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder Cyborg and women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Both title holders have expressed interest in fighting one another.

Perhaps we are one step closer to seeing the fight come to fruition. Cyborg took to her Facebook page and claimed to have accepted the bout for July 7 on the UFC 226 card:

“I have agreed to fight Amanda Nunes Leoa July 7th in Las Vegas as part of #UFC226 and #InternationalFightWeek. I am now waiting for my manager to work with the UFC on a bout agreement so we can make #CyborgVNunes #TheSuperFight official. #CyborgNation us versus them!”