Cris Cyborg: I Have no Interest in Fighting Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg would rather not fight a fellow Brazilian, but she won’t rule it out.

Cyborg is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder. She stopped Tonya Evinger last month to capture her first UFC title. Many have questioned what’s next for Cyborg.

With “super fights” being discussed left and right, some have entertained the idea of women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes facing off with Cyborg. The women’s featherweight queen isn’t thrilled with that idea (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’d fight Amanda, but I have no interest in fighting her. We’re two Brazilians, and that would ‘kill’ one Brazilian. Why kill one if we’re representing the same country? It’s us against the world.”