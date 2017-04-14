Cris Cyborg Issues Demands for Fight or ‘Release Me’

By
Dana Becker
-
0

As far as Cris Cyborg is concerned, she isn’t getting any younger.

After vacating the Invicta FC featherweight title, Cyborg expected to be placed in a bout with UFC champion Germaine de Randamie.

But that hasn’t happened yet.

Cyborg, who was granted a retroactive TUE for using a banned substance in February, is eligible to compete and wants to do just that. The UFC, though, has yet to make anything happen.

On Friday, the 31-year-old Brazilian issued a demand to the promotion in hopes of speeding up the process:

Cyborg has not fought since last September when she finished Lina Lansberg in the second round. She is 2-0 with the UFC and has finished each of his last seven opponents since another win was overturned to a no-contest back in 2011.

