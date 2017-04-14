Cris Cyborg Issues Demands for Fight or ‘Release Me’

As far as Cris Cyborg is concerned, she isn’t getting any younger.

After vacating the Invicta FC featherweight title, Cyborg expected to be placed in a bout with UFC champion Germaine de Randamie.

But that hasn’t happened yet.

Cyborg, who was granted a retroactive TUE for using a banned substance in February, is eligible to compete and wants to do just that. The UFC, though, has yet to make anything happen.

On Friday, the 31-year-old Brazilian issued a demand to the promotion in hopes of speeding up the process:

2 weeks my manager call @seanshelby about my next fight but no news! @ufc if you don't want to fight me, release me! #letsgochamp @danawhite pic.twitter.com/E5uzl9Z36l — #UFC214 #LetsGoChamp (@criscyborg) April 14, 2017

Cyborg has not fought since last September when she finished Lina Lansberg in the second round. She is 2-0 with the UFC and has finished each of his last seven opponents since another win was overturned to a no-contest back in 2011.