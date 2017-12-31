Cris Cyborg May Move into Boxing if the UFC Can’t Find Her an Opponent

Cris Cyborg claimed the biggest win of her UFC career to date against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm on UFC 219’s main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night

The bout was Cyborg’s first defense of her featherweight crown since beating Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 in July.

If the UFC cannot match Cyborg up with an opponent, however, fans may see the #1 pound-for-pound women’s fighter in the UFC step inside the squared circle. Cyborg has previously indicated that she was interested in testing herself inside the ropes, and will have been encouraged to see dominant boxing welterweight champ Cecilia Braekhus watching her performance. Braekhus is a boxer Cyborg is said to be interested in fighting.

Following her victory against Holm at UFC 219, Cyborg called out Megan Anderson and Amanda Nunes for her next bout inside the Octagon:

“I’m ready for anyone they put in front of me,” Cyborg said. “I would like to fight Megan Anderson next and I would like to do it in Australia. I’ve got a lot of fans there. If [Amanda Nunes] wants to fight me, I’ll fight anybody Dana White puts in front of me. If Megan Anderson isn’t ready, I think the UFC will find someone for me to fight at 145.

“I will keep training and be ready for my next opponent. Maybe from boxing or some other organization.”