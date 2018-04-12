Cris Cyborg Not Surprised With Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson Booking

Megan Anderson will make her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg isn’t shocked by the news.

Yesterday (April 11) it was reported that Holm vs. Anderson would be taking place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 9. Earlier today, the UFC made it official. The bout will be a part of the UFC 225 card.

This will be the first non-title women’s featherweight bout in the UFC. One individual who has been paying close attention to Holm and Anderson is reigning 145-pound champion Cyborg. She’s gone toe-to-toe with Holm and was linked to a bout with Anderson before those plans were scrapped.

Cyborg gave her reaction of the match-up to FanSided.com:

“I’m not surprised. I said this was going to happen months ago. It’s how the UFC works, no. 1 contender is going to fight someone I already beat. The UFC knows Holly needs a couple wins so we can rematch. Right now her record is terrible. She’s in the negative.”

Cyborg and Holm clashed back in Dec. 2017. While “The Preacher’s Daughter” gave Cyborg her toughest bout in recent memory, she was still no match in the end. Cyborg retained her gold via unanimous decision.

Holm has gone 1-4 in her last five outings. She hopes to get back on track when she meets Anderson. The Australian bruiser became the Invicta FC featherweight champion when Cyborg made the transition to the UFC. Anderson was set to face Cyborg at UFC 214, but personal issues got in the way of that bout from happening. One would assume a win for Anderson means she’ll be the next contender for Cyborg’s title.

UFC 225 is set to feature two title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defends his gold in a rematch with Yoel Romero. Plus, Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos clash for the interim welterweight title.

Is Cris Cyborg underestimating Megan Anderson’s chances against Holly Holm?