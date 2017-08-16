Cris Cyborg on Holly Holm: ‘She’s Already Run Three Times’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Holly Holm
Cris Cyborg wants Holly Holm to put up or shut up.

While Holm isn’t known for being brash, Cyborg feels the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion has been ducking her. Cyborg recently captured the women’s featherweight title against Tonya Evinger. After the bout, UFC President Dana White said he liked the idea of Cyborg vs. Holm.

Back in February, Holm’s coach Mike Winkeljohn said the team wanted to see Cyborg clean for at least a year. Cyborg told the media that “The Preacher’s Daughter” has been making excuses (via MMAMania.com):

“She’s already run three times. Let’s do this fight! She is waiting to see who is going to win between Amanda (Nunes) and Valentina (Shevchenko). I think she is going to see who is going to be better for her more about the money and she is gonna make the fight.”

