Cris Cyborg Believes Ronda Rousey Will be Happy in WWE

It seems like just yesterday when Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey fired scathing remarks at each other through the media.

Fast forward to 2018 and a lot has changed. Cyborg and Rousey never competed against one another. “Rowdy’s” downfall as the most dominant female fighter was swift, suffering two knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg is still as dominant as she’d been during the feud. She is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder. Cyborg has dropped her beef with Rousey and has even come to her defense when she was being criticized following her plight.

Rousey is back in the spotlight after signing with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The fan response showed that “Rowdy” is indeed still a popular figure. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Cyborg said she feels Rousey will hit her stride in the world of sports entertainment:

“I believe that she will be happy in WWE, and it’s completely different from the reality of MMA. For an example, wins and losses are decided before the shows.”

Ronda Rousey Not Addressing The Losses

As for Rousey’s inability to address her two losses, Cyborg isn’t questioning the decision.

“I think it’s normal. In reality, we can only talk about things that we already overcame in our minds. She hasn’t overcome her MMA losses yet, even in another stage of her career. Sometimes people need professional help to get over it.”

