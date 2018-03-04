Cris Cyborg Overwhelms Yana Kunitskaya For First Round Knockout

Round 1:

Kunitskaya opens up with a front kick and Cyborg responds with a heavy overhand that rocks her. Kunitskaya takes down Cyborg and takes the back, but Cyborg stands and gets her off. Kunitskaya presses Cyborg against the cage and eats some knees from Cyborg. More knees from Cyborg, who’s still against the cage, who then defends a takedown attempt from Kunitskaya well.

Cyborg breaks the clinch and is now pressing forward with strikes. Kunitskaya eats another hard shot from Cyborg and drops and fails to get a takedown. More pressure from Cyborg who is having her way with her on the feet. Cyborg now swarms with ground-and-pound after dropping Kunitskaya and the referee calls it off.

Official Result: Cris Cyborg def. Yana Kunitskaya via R1 TKO (punches, 3:25)