Cris Cyborg Picks Floyd Mayweather to Defeat ‘Brave’ Conor McGregor

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Cris Cyborg
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cris Cyborg admires what Conor McGregor has done for mixed martial arts, but she feels he’ll be outmatched on Aug. 26.

McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are set to throw leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be McGregor’s first professional boxing match. Meanwhile, Mayweather is looking to extend his perfect record to 50-0.

During a recent media scrum, Cyborg talked about the “super fight” and predicted victory for Mayweather (via MMAFighting.com):

“I don’t believe he (McGregor) will win the fight. Mayweather will win this fight, for sure. He’s at another level. But (McGregor) is brave, and he opened doors for MMA (fighters) in boxing and for boxing fans to come to MMA, and vice versa. It will help our sport grow.”

She explained why it’ll be difficult for McGregor to make adjustments inside the ring.

“It’s different when you train with someone that knows boxing. But when you train with someone that doesn’t know boxing … it’s not that McGregor doesn’t know boxing, but he’s not a boxer his entire life. When you’re sparring with someone that is not from boxing it’s more difficult because he throws a different jab compared to a boxer, has different faints, so there are more surprises.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Picks Floyd Mayweather to Defeat ‘Brave’ Conor McGregor

0
Cris Cyborg admires what Conor McGregor has done for mixed martial arts, but she feels he'll be outmatched on Aug. 26. McGregor and Floyd Mayweather...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather NAC

NAC Executive: Approving McGregor-Mayweather Wasn’t About Money

0
The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) executive director insists that approving Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather wasn't about the money. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor...
Gilbert Melendez

Gilbert Melendez on Continuing to Fight: ‘As Long as My Body Lets me’

0
Gilbert Melendez is optimistic, but realistic in regards to his fighting future. Melendez has been out of action since July 2016. He's given his body...
Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy Says Boxers Are no Longer Considered Fighters

0
Dan Hardy believes the world of boxing is aware that mixed martial arts (MMA) stole its thunder. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), Conor McGregor and...

Brian Stann Confirms UFC Departure For Real Estate Career

0
The UFC color commentator and former competitor has announced that he will hang up his microphone in favor of alternative ventures Stann took to Instagram...
Load more