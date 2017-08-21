Cris Cyborg Picks Floyd Mayweather to Defeat ‘Brave’ Conor McGregor

Cris Cyborg admires what Conor McGregor has done for mixed martial arts, but she feels he’ll be outmatched on Aug. 26.

McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are set to throw leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be McGregor’s first professional boxing match. Meanwhile, Mayweather is looking to extend his perfect record to 50-0.

During a recent media scrum, Cyborg talked about the “super fight” and predicted victory for Mayweather (via MMAFighting.com):

“I don’t believe he (McGregor) will win the fight. Mayweather will win this fight, for sure. He’s at another level. But (McGregor) is brave, and he opened doors for MMA (fighters) in boxing and for boxing fans to come to MMA, and vice versa. It will help our sport grow.”

She explained why it’ll be difficult for McGregor to make adjustments inside the ring.

“It’s different when you train with someone that knows boxing. But when you train with someone that doesn’t know boxing … it’s not that McGregor doesn’t know boxing, but he’s not a boxer his entire life. When you’re sparring with someone that is not from boxing it’s more difficult because he throws a different jab compared to a boxer, has different faints, so there are more surprises.