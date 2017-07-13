Cris Cyborg Praises Tonya Evinger, Expects ‘Fight of The Night’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Cris Cyborg de Randamie
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Cris Cyborg has high hopes for her upcoming title bout against Tonya Evinger.

Cyborg will do battle with Evinger inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29. The winner of the bout will determine the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder. It’ll be on the main card of UFC 214.

The original plan was to have Cyborg take on Megan Anderson. That bout will have to wait as Anderson pulled out of the match-up due to personal issues.

While the original bout was highly anticipated, Cyborg feels Evinger will provide an even better match-up. She told reporters that a “Fight of the Night” bonus wouldn’t surprise her (via Combate):

“I was training as number one in the rankings, and I feel like I’m going to defend my belt. I’m very happy, I think all my fans will also be very excited about this fight. Tonya is a great opponent, I think it could be the best fight of the night. I know she’s a tough girl, she’s in the top 10. I think this fight will be better than one with Megan Anderson. She’s a tough girl, I think she’ll handle it better. I’ll get the win for sure, but I think this will be the best fight.”

Latest MMA News

Joseph Duffy

Joseph Duffy’s Manager Confirms Seven-Fight Deal With UFC

0
Joseph Duffy is staying put at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Duffy was last seen in action against Reza Madadi back in March. "Irish Joe"...

Conor McGregor Willing to Bet Purse on Victory in Mayweather Fight

0
Floyd Mayweather Jr. proposed that himself and Conor McGregor bet their entire fight purse on victory next month in their boxing showdown McGregor's response? "No...
Floyd Mayweather Robert Guerrero

Robert Guerrero: ‘Most MMA Guys Have no Defense & no Movement’

0
Robert Guerrero has little to no faith in Conor McGregor's chances against Floyd Mayweather. McGregor and Mayweather will collide inside a boxing ring on Aug....

The Best Quotes From The Mayweather vs. McGregor Toronto Press Conference

0
Conor McGregor was in fine form in Toronto on Wednesday night ahead of his upcoming boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 McGregor truly...
Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Cris Cyborg Praises Tonya Evinger, Expects ‘Fight of The Night’

0
Cris Cyborg has high hopes for her upcoming title bout against Tonya Evinger. Cyborg will do battle with Evinger inside the Honda Center in Anaheim,...
Load more