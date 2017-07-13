Cris Cyborg Praises Tonya Evinger, Expects ‘Fight of The Night’

Cris Cyborg has high hopes for her upcoming title bout against Tonya Evinger.

Cyborg will do battle with Evinger inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29. The winner of the bout will determine the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder. It’ll be on the main card of UFC 214.

The original plan was to have Cyborg take on Megan Anderson. That bout will have to wait as Anderson pulled out of the match-up due to personal issues.

While the original bout was highly anticipated, Cyborg feels Evinger will provide an even better match-up. She told reporters that a “Fight of the Night” bonus wouldn’t surprise her (via Combate):

“I was training as number one in the rankings, and I feel like I’m going to defend my belt. I’m very happy, I think all my fans will also be very excited about this fight. Tonya is a great opponent, I think it could be the best fight of the night. I know she’s a tough girl, she’s in the top 10. I think this fight will be better than one with Megan Anderson. She’s a tough girl, I think she’ll handle it better. I’ll get the win for sure, but I think this will be the best fight.”