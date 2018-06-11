Cris Cyborg Reacts to Amanda Nunes Calling for Holly Holm Fight

Cris Cyborg has chimed in on the purposed fight between Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm.

As seen in a featherweight bout of the main card for Saturday’s (June 9, 2018) UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion scored a decision win over former Invicta FC champ Megan Anderson in a dominant performance.

After the fight, Nunes took to her official Twitter account to call out Holm for a fight as Holm as expressed interest in moving back down to bantamweight to fight for the strap that Nunes holds.

There is a lot of history between Nunes, Holm, and Cyborg. In the past, Cyborg has explained her position on the possible fight with Nunes. As for the main reason, it’s due to her not wanting to fight a fellow Brazilian.

Even though this would be the most difficult task of her career, Nunes can’t wait to fight the featherweight champion not because it’s personal but rather because she wants to broke Cyborg’s 20-fight unbeaten streak.

Cyborg originally wanted to fight Nunes in July but that all changed once the promotion asked her to take the short notice fight at the UFC 222 pay-per-view event.

Holm lost to Cyborg by unanimous decision for the featherweight title at the UFC 219 pay-per-view last December. She has never fought Nunes. Here is the exchange between the fighters.

“Both these girls beat [Ronda Rousey],” Cyborg said on Twitter. “I want to know who wins against each other and can fight the winner of [Amanda Nunes] v. [Holly Holm] in a REAL SUPERFIGHT.”

What are your thoughts on this exchange? Sound off in the comment section below.