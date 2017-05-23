Cris Cyborg Releases Statement on Incident With Angela Magana

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Cris Cyborg
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Things got physical between Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Athlete Retreat.

In a video released by Cage Pages, Cyborg was seen getting into a heated argument with Magana. Cyborg then proceeded to punch Magana in the mouth. You can see the video below:

Cyborg’s issues stem from a number of tweets from Magana making fun of her physical appearance on Twitter. Cyborg is no stranger to people poking fun at her. Even UFC President Dana White once said she looked like “Wanderlei Silva in a dress.”

As a result of the incident, Cyborg has been cited for a misdemeanor battery. She released a lengthy statement on her Facebook page. You can read part of it below:

“It is no secret I have been a victim of online bullying. At times in my career it has felt like there has been a team of writers using the Internet to shape the public’s vision of my company’s brand. (They) often attempt to make me look like the face of anabolic (steroid) abuse in the sport of MMA. While it has been years since someone has said I looked like ‘Wanderlei Silva in a dress,’ it doesn’t feel that long ago that I was listening to someone give me advice on how cutting off my dick would help me to make 135 (pounds) easier. When people see these actions of people high profile in the company being promoted through social media without consequence or even a public apology, they see it as an acceptable behavior within the company, and often view it as an encouraged opportunity at self promotion. It should never be acceptable for a company to allow their employees to develop a culture where sexual harassment, racial prejudices, or female discrimination are acceptable in the work place.”

