Cris Cyborg Says a Win Over Holm is Also a Win Over Rousey

Cris Cyborg feels she’ll have defeated two opponents if she successfully defends her title at UFC 219.

Cyborg is set to put her women’s featherweight championship on the line against Holly Holm on Dec. 30 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be Holm’s first title bout since defending the 135-pound gold against Miesha Tate back in March 2016.

Holm has had a decorated combat sports career, but she’s most well known for knocking out Ronda Rousey back in Nov. 2015. At that point, Rousey was undefeated and considered to be an unstoppable champion.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Cyborg said beating Holm is like defeating Rousey as well (via MMAMania.com):

“All the fights in my career are important and having a lot of fights is special to me. Fighting Gina Carano, my first fight at 145. I think each fight is a challenge for me and I think when I fight Holly and beat Holly, I am going to beat Ronda at the same time.”

She talked about how important this title defense is for her.

“That means a lot for me because everyone who follows my career knows I did a lot to make that fight happen and it didn’t happen. Now I have the opportunity to fight Holly and I feel very blessed about it.”