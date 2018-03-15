Cris Cyborg Says Amanda Nunes is Using Her Name to Create a Brand

Cris Cyborg is growing tired of Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder. She recently blew past Yana Kunitskaya, finishing her in the opening frame. It’s Cyborg’s second successful title defense. In the bout prior, she defeated Holly Holm via unanimous decision.

Prior to her bout with Kunitskaya, there were talks that Cyborg and women’s bantamweight title holder Nunes were interested in a “super fight.” The two likely destinations were UFC 224 in Brazil, or UFC 226 in Las Vegas. Nunes decided to defend her 135-pound championship against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224. “The Lioness” said she made the decision because her division now has legit contenders.

In a statement sent to Combate, Cyborg had a different theory:

“I’m starting to think that Amanda Nunes just started naming me to negotiate a new contract with UFC. Like many other girls, she’s using my name to create her brand, she says she sent a text message to Dana White saying she wanted to fight back soon and she did not want to be waiting for a fight but when you look at the girl’s record and see her record, she only fought once in 2017 … UFC 224 will happen almost a year after her last fight against Valentina – a fight against a flyweight that many people think she lost.

Before (taking a) fight against Holly Holm, the coach of Amanda left giving interviews saying that she wanted to face me. Immediately after the fight against Holly, I gave her the date of July, and she was quiet. You can see my conversation with her girlfriend on Twitter. When the UFC called me to accept the fight at the time and save UFC 222, I asked (for) Amanda Nunes, but suddenly she said she was not ready, and the UFC did not get her to accept the fight.”

