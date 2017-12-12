Cris Cyborg Says Bout With Holly Holm May Not be Exclusive to Stand-up

Cris Cyborg wouldn’t be surprised if her bout with Holly Holm goes to the ground.

On Dec. 30, Cyborg will defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title against Holm. The title bout will headline UFC 219 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While both competitors are known for their stand-up, Cyborg hints at the possibility that the fight will go beyond that aspect of the sport (via MMAJunkie.com):

“She’s had a lot of experience in boxing. She had more than 300 rounds. And she had a lot of sparring time. I think it’s going to be a great fight. I think she’s gonna have a lot of things to challenge myself. And it’s MMA. Maybe this fight, I can show (another) Cyborg, too. Not just in the stand-up, (but on) the ground, and then takedown and submit. Let’s see.”