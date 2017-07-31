Cris Cyborg Says Holm & Zingano Should’ve Fought Her at 140 Pounds

Cris Cyborg feels Holly Holm and Cat Zingano missed out on their best chance to defeat her.

Cyborg captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title this past Saturday night (July 29). She earned a third-round TKO victory over Tonya Evinger. It was Cyborg’s first fight at 145 pounds in the UFC.

Before the division was introduced, Cyborg had to make 140 pounds to compete under the promotion. Cyborg went on Twitter to say that Holm and Zingano should’ve capitalized because that’s where she feels she was the weakest:

“I accepted Cat and Holly as an opponent for both UFC 198 and UFC Brasilia and was told neither would fight me in Brazil. I asked for both to replace Megan Anderson when she pulled out after making such a campaign for the fight and was told they both declined. They should have fought me at 140. I’m the best I’ve ever been in my career with my return to 145 and am ready for either next.”