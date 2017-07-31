Cris Cyborg Says Holm & Zingano Should’ve Fought Her at 140 Pounds

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Cris Cyborg
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cris Cyborg feels Holly Holm and Cat Zingano missed out on their best chance to defeat her.

Cyborg captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title this past Saturday night (July 29). She earned a third-round TKO victory over Tonya Evinger. It was Cyborg’s first fight at 145 pounds in the UFC.

Before the division was introduced, Cyborg had to make 140 pounds to compete under the promotion. Cyborg went on Twitter to say that Holm and Zingano should’ve capitalized because that’s where she feels she was the weakest:

“I accepted Cat and Holly as an opponent for both UFC 198 and UFC Brasilia and was told neither would fight me in Brazil. I asked for both to replace Megan Anderson when she pulled out after making such a campaign for the fight and was told they both declined. They should have fought me at 140. I’m the best I’ve ever been in my career with my return to 145 and am ready for either next.”

Latest MMA News

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Says Holm & Zingano Should’ve Fought Her at 140 Pounds

0
Cris Cyborg feels Holly Holm and Cat Zingano missed out on their best chance to defeat her. Cyborg captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's...
Donald Cerrone Medical Suspensions

UFC 214 Medical Suspensions: Cerrone, Moicano, & Albu Face Six-Month Sits

0
Three fighters on the UFC 214 card are facing six-month medical suspensions. This past Saturday night (July 29), UFC 214 took place inside the Honda Center in...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Demands Public Apology From Dana White

0
Tyron Woodley has unleashed verbal hell on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White. Woodley successfully retained his welterweight title this past Saturday night (July...
Joseph Benavidez

Joseph Benavidez on Injury Recovery: ‘It’s Part of The Game’

0
Joseph Benavidez is taking his knee injury in stride. Benavidez was set to take on Ben Nguyen last month. The number one ranked Ultimate Fighting...
Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson on Potential MMA Return: ‘Money Talks’

0
Anthony Johnson doesn't plan on getting back in the cage, but if the money's right he may change his stance. "Rumble" was in attendance for...
Load more