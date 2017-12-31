Cris Cyborg Successfully Defends Featherweight Title Against Holly Holm

Round 1:

A high kick from Holm is caught and Cyborg gets off two punches before falling down. Holm presses Cyborg against the cage now but separates quickly. A leg kick from Cyborg lands and a left hand from Holm lands. Cyborg lands a shot that stuns Holm for a bit but she recovers quickly. A right hand lands for Cyborg again. Another right hand lands for Cyborg and Holm clinches up with the Brazilian against the cage. Holm separates herself and backs up. The round comes to an end with a superman punch from Cyborg.

Round 2:

A nice combination lands for Cyborg and follows it up with another. Holm’s flurries are negated by crisp and calculated strikes from Cyborg. A nice body kick lands from Cyborg. A clinch battle ensues again and Holm gets dominant position before disengaging. Another right hand lands for Cyborg again. Holm clinches with Cyborg again and separates with a nice elbow. Cyborg lands another right hand before Holm clinches her against the cage again. Holm breaks the clinch and Cyborg lands a head kick. More right hands land for Cyborg and a body kick as well. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Cyborg gets Holm against the cage and unloads a few knees to the body. She disengages with another knee to the body. Holm now starts to find a rhythm and is landing some nice strikes of her own. Some missed shots from Cyborg and Holm lands a nice leg kick. A kick from Holm is caught and Cyborg lands a knee to the body. A kick to the body lands for Cyborg and the round comes to an end with a big right hand from Cyborg followed by a flurry.

Round 4:

A stiff jab from Cyborg to open the round. A left lands for Holm and Cyborg blocks a high kick. A big right hand lands for Cyborg and she follows up with a body kick. High kick lands for Cyborg and Holm continuously is having her own blocked. A hook lands for Holm and she gets caught with a few hooks coming inside. A hard jab wobbles Holm backwards but she recovers. Holm eats another jab, followed by another. The round comes to an end.

Round 5:

More leg kicks from Cyborg and a superman punch lands from Holm before Cyborg clinches up. Cyborg has Holm against the cage but Holm gets dominant position now. More leg kicks from Cyborg now and she follows up with a right hand. More crips strikes landing for Cyborg. Holm comes in to clinch but eats a shot and is pushed off. A big right hand lands for Cyborg again and Holm can’t get any significant offense off. More beautiful right hands land for Cyborg and she caps it off with a superman punch. Holm now lands some nice shots of her own, but Cyborg comes in with big knees to the body. Holm presses Cyborg against the cage and more big knees from Cyborg. The fight comes to an end with a big shot from each woman.

Official Result: Cris Cyborg def. Holly Holm via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)