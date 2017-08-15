Cris Cyborg Talks About Joe Rogan Interviewing Her After UFC 214 Win

Cris Cyborg wasn’t going to let animosity spoil her grandest moment yet.

Cyborg took on Tonya Evinger for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. Cyborg finished her opponent in the third round to capture UFC gold for the first time in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The history between Cyborg and the UFC is well documented. Cyborg has been the target of inappropriate jokes from UFC President Dana White and color commentator Joe Rogan. Both men have apologized for their remarks, but Cyborg wasn’t happy with Rogan’s recent comments about her U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) situation that has since cleared up.

During a recent media session, Cyborg talked about her thoughts about Rogan interviewing her (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It was my moment there. I think him, at that moment, interviewing me, and Dana White putting the belt on my waist, that was a response in itself. I didn’t need to say anything. I think they reflected at that moment. I didn’t need to say anything and ruin a special moment for me. We did the interview normally as if he was just any other person there. I’m not saying that we’re going to become friends. But he was doing his job, and I was doing mine.”