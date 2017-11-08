Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm Off The Table For UFC 219

The Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm saga continues without an actual fight being booked.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White hoped to book a title fight between women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. The bout would’ve taken place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. It would’ve been featured on UFC 219’s main card.

Once again, there is a roadblock. Holm’s agent Lenny Fresquez said Holm and the UFC couldn’t reach a financial agreement (via MMAFighting.com):

“Holly was anxiously awaiting the Dec. 30 fight with Cyborg and had been training for it. But we could not come to financial terms for this featherweight title bout in December. We look forward to meeting her under the right circumstances.”