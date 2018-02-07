Cyborg-Kunitskaya, Edgar-Ortega Set For UFC 222

UPDATE: Sources have confirmed that Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega is “virtually a done deal.”

UPDATE #2: Sources have also confirmed that Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya is a done deal.

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya might just save the UFC 222 pay-per-view.

Cyborg is the reigning UFC women’s featherweight champion. Kunitskaya is Invicta FC’s bantamweight title holder. If the two can finalize a deal, then Cyborg’s title will be on the line in the main event of UFC 222 on March 3.

Ariel Helwani revealed the proposed match-up on his Twitter account. In addition to that, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega would be the co-main event. Peep the tweet below:

“There are deals in place to have Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya for the women’s 145 belt headline UFC 222 on 3/3 w/ Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega as the co-main, per multiple sources. Not 100% finalized but that’s the current direction and it’s looking promising at the moment.”

Original Plans

The original headliner for UFC 222 was a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Edgar. Holloway went down with a leg injury. The UFC proposed a rematch between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, but Dillashaw declined.

