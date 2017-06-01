Cris Cyborg Wishes Megan Anderson Good Luck in Her Invicta FC 24 Title Defense

Cris Cyborg is aware of Megan Anderson’s next move and she supports the decision.

While Cyborg and Anderson have expressed interest in competing against each other, the match-up will have to wait. Anderson will be defending her Invicta FC featherweight title against Helena Kolesnyk on July 24. MMAFighting.com broke the news this week.

While Cyborg hasn’t had luck finding an opponent, she did wish Anderson well in her title defense (via Flo Combat):

“I wish Megan good luck. The fact she is fighting an undefeated 5-0 fighter at 145 proves there are women I could have been fighting in the UFC at 145 pounds the entire time I’ve been signed to the promotion instead of undersized girls being forced up a weight class once they’ve suffered a few losses at 135.”

As far as who could be next for Cyborg, Cat Zingano has been calling for the bout. Zingano has finished former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder Miesha Tate and reigning champion Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg hasn’t fought since Sept. 2016. She obliterated Lina Lansberg via second-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 95. Zingano is trying to snap a two-fight skid. She was submitted in 14 seconds by Ronda Rousey and dropped a unanimous decision to Julianna Pena.