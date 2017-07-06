Cris Cyborg Wouldn’t Mind Fighting Holly Holm After UFC 214

Cris Cyborg is willing to throw down with Holly Holm.

On July 29, Cyborg will take on Tonya Evinger for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. The bout will be part of the main card of UFC 214 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Holm recently rebounded from a controversial loss to Germaine de Randamie in the UFC’s first women’s featherweight bout. During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Cyborg said she’d welcome Holm back to the 145-pound division (via MMAMania.com):

“I had already accepted to fight Holly when Ronda fought Cat Zingano. I accepted to fight her in Curitiba at 140 (pounds). I accepted to fight her in Brasilia for the main event. I asked for her before she fight Bethe Correia, and then when Megan Anderson pulled out, I felt it was good opportunity to fight her. I think a fight with her will be great for all of the fans. She’s already fought at 145 with de Randamie, they say she lost, [but] she won. If this makes opportunity for her to fight with me I don’t know. She just won against Bethe Correia and I think she is the biggest name for the next fight and I think she is a great fighter. I think it will be really nice.”