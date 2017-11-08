Cris Cyborg’s Manager: Holly Holm is Pricing Herself Out

Cris Cyborg’s manager believes Holly Holm is avoiding a bout with his fighter.

Earlier today (Nov. 8), Holm’s manager revealed that talks of the bout were off due to a financial disagreement. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title bout was set to be featured on the UFC 219 card on Dec. 30.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Cyborg’s manager George Prajin said Holm’s demands are unrealistic on purpose:

“The big fights are the ones you want as a fighter. Those lead to the most money. I can’t speak for her camp. All I can say is that Cris has agreed to the fight. I would assume Holly doesn’t want to fight Cris. Holly is pricing herself out of the fight because she doesn’t want to fight her.”