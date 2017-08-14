‘We Haven’t Seen The Last of Daniel Cormier’ – Coach Javier Mendez

Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier swallowed a bitter pill in his loss to arch rival Jon Jones at UFC 214 last month, sparking rumors that he would walk away from the sport

At 38-years-old, some argue that Cormier will find it hard to motivate himself for a return to the octagon having lost his title to Jones. The likely options for “DC”, should he return, would be another run at the UFC title and a very likely trilogy fight with Jones, or a move back up to the heavyweight division.

Cormier’s coach, Javier Mendez, recently told Starsport that he believes Cormier will return from his “crossroads” in time:

“I’ve been in contact with him every day, he’s fine,” Mendez said.

“He’s at crossroads like every great fighter, you know? Do they continue [or not]? But I’ve got a funny feeling we haven’t seen the end of Daniel, not in the fight world.”
Mendez then elaborated that while it’s possible that Cormier chooses to hang up the gloves, he will continue to coach at American Kickboxing Academy and to work as an MMA analyst for Fox Sports.

“He’s still going to be commentating and he’s still going to involved as a coach at AKA. He’s the greatest wrestling coach that I’ve ever experienced.”

“So he’s going to be in my life until I’m done. So I haven’t seen the last Daniel.”

“But as a fighter, that’s on Daniel. But I think the world hasn’t seen the last of him either.”

