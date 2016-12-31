Cruz-Garbrandt Named Fight Of The Night, Nunes & Garcia Earn Bonuses At UFC 207

Not only did Amanda Nunes earn her highest-profile victory of her career in her first defense as UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion in the main event of Friday night’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada, she also earned the most money of her career in a single night.

Nunes, who earned a reported $200,000 to opponent Ronda Rousey’s $3 million fight purse, with pay-per-view points on top of that figure. Additionally, she took home an extra $50,000 in the form of a Performance of the Night bonus for her 48-second TKO of Rousey. Alex Garcia also pocketed an extra $50k for his devastating knockout of Mike Pyle on the preliminary card.

The UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey “Fight of the Night” bonus honors went to UFC Bantamweights Dominick Cruz and Cody “No Love” Garbrandt, who provided the most excitement on the PPV card, outside of the quick 48-second main event, of course. For their efforts, Cruz and Garbrandt will take home an additional $50,000 in performance bonuses on top of their reported fight purses of $350,000 and $200,000, respectively.

