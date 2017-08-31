CSAC Executive Director: Jon Jones is Extremely Careless or a Cheater

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jon Jones
All eyes are on Jon Jones for the wrong reason yet again.

Last month, Jones took on Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. “Bones” earned a third-round headkick to recapture the gold. He was then popped for a failed UFC 214 drug test.

MMAJunkie.com reached out to California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster for comment:

“This entire situation doesn’t make any sense to me. It just doesn’t.”

Foster then said that there are two explanations as to why Jones tested positive for turinabol.

“At that point, one of two things is probably going on here: He’s either extremely careless, or he’s a cheater. I know he’s already been extremely careless once in his career … but none of this makes any sense. That’s why I think it’s very important that we vet this and look at all the available evidence before we jump to conclusions and hang this guy out to dry.”

