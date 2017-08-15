CSAC Make a Unique Offer to Josh Thomson Following Freire Bout

Bellator’s lightweight contender Josh Thomson has claimed that an unprecedented offer was made in conjunction with his appeal following the controversial loss to Freire

While an accidental but illegal clash of heads appeared to lead up to Freire’s knockout of the former Strikeforce lightweight champ. Thomson’s appeal of that decision to overturn the result to a No Contest was subsequently rejected by the commission.

The 155-pounder is set to sit down with the commission on Tuesday afternoon, having requested a meeting on the matter. According to the fighter, he knows that this meeting will be in vain.

“[The CSAC] have also called me and talked to me,” Thomson commented on his Sammy and The Punk podcast. “[They said], ‘Hey you know what we are going to do? We are going to do something we have never done before. We are going to put an asterisk next to that win’. The commission said that. So they are going to put an asterisk next to that win. Like Barry Bonds and the home runs. But like I said, ‘you’re talking about an asterisk. Is anybody going to pay attention to an asterisk? No!’ I am the very first person that is going to have an asterisk next to their fight result. Like I said, you’re talking about an entire era and generation of cheating baseball players that you have put asterisks next to their names.”

Watch an interview with Thomson following the clash of heads incident, above.