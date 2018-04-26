Cub Swanson Answers Renato Moicano, Wants Bout at UFC 227

Cub Swanson wants to grant Renato Moicano his wish.

Moicano recently expressed interest in a match-up with Swanson. While his ideal opponent is Frankie Edgar, he feels they’re too far apart in the rankings for the bout to materialize at this time. He believes a win over Swanson could change that.

It didn’t take long for “Killer” to offer a response. Perhaps to the surprise of no one, Swanson was eager to accept the challenge. He even has a date in mind.

Check out Swanson’s reply to Moicano’s challenge below:

I got my sights set on Renato Moicano for August 4th! @ufc @STAPLESCenter @danawhite Let’s make this happen 😈 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 26, 2018

In his last outing, Swanson fell short in a rematch to Edgar at UFC Atlantic City. In their first encounter, Swanson was submitted in the fifth round. This time, the bout was a three-rounder and “The Answer” earned a unanimous decision victory.

As for Moicano, he competed earlier this month. On the main card of UFC 223, Moicano took on Calvin Kattar. Moicano walked out of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY with a unanimous decision win. This was a rebound after being submitted by Brian Ortega.

Swanson also faced Ortega in a bout prior to his rematch with Edgar. “Killer” was submitted in the second round. The loss snapped his four-fight winning streak. Another defeat and Swanson will find himself in a three-fight skid. He has never lost three bouts in a row.

Moicano was undefeated going into his bout with Ortega. At that point, he had a professional mixed martial arts record of 11-0-1. With his ninth spot on the official UFC featherweight rankings, Moicano would love to move up the ranks and prove he can be an elite 145-pounder.

UFC 227 will take place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Headlining the card will be a bantamweight title rematch between champion T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt. It’ll be interesting to see if Swanson vs. Moicano joins the card.

How do you see Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano playing out?