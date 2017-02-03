Cub Swanson v Artem Lobov’s Twitter Exchange May Lead to Bout

Swanson & Lobov’s latest social media spat looks like it very well may lead to the octagon.

Conor McGregor training partner and SBG’s ‘The Russian Hammer’ could not have been clearer in the past regarding his desire to rise up through the ranks in the UFC. An MMA record of 13-12-1 is not exactly a great bargaining chip when it comes to gaining the attention of matchmakers, regardless of the company you keep.

UFC 206’s victory for Cub Swanson over Doo-ho Choi was one of the fights of the year, and Lobov certainly looked keen to capitalize on any opportunity to mix it up with either of the two featherweights:

“Cub Swanson or ‘The Korean Superboy’ would be a really good fight,” Artem said, “Their last fight was great and I really think I match up well against either of those guys. I really think that would be a good one. With Cub especially, I think that would be a very big fight for London. I think the fans would like to see me in there with ‘The Korean Superboy’ in London as well.”

Swanson was quick to dispel any chance of looking down the rankings, yet recognized the call out. The popular 145 pounder confirmed via Twitter that his preference would be to chase Max Holloway, in a bid to become the #1 contender in the division.

.@CubSwanson you'll like me even less after I am done with you — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) January 8, 2017

Things certainly cooled down between the two, until another featherweight [B.J Penn] got involved. The former two-weight UFC world champion took to Twitter to ask Lobov to confirm comments regarding the validity of his opinion that Conor McGregor would beat Manny Pacquiao.

Swanson was quick to step in, dismissing the chances of the Irishman against the Filipino ring legend.

Things then escalated, much to Labov’s delight:

.@CubSwanson You mean wait for you to grow a pair?? — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) February 2, 2017

Or just spend the time coming up with a new fight name 😂 I got more Russian fans then you @RusHammerMMA — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) February 2, 2017

Could Swanson be serious about this one? If so, Lobov will have pulled off the biggest fight of his career.