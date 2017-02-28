Cub Swanson Clears up Confusion Over Headlining UFC Nashville Event

Adam Haynes
Image Credit: Getty Images / Vaughn Ridle

Cub Swanson confirms that he will square off in the main event with unranked SBG Ireland fighter Artem “The Russian Hammer”.

It had recently been reported that welterweights Demian Maia and Jorge Masvidal would go head to head at the event, in what would certainly look more like a headlining fight. Maia is potentially in line for the next welterweight title shot, while Masvidal recently battered Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on UFC on FOX: Shevchenko vs Peña to announce his intentions to a stacked welterweight division.

However, the UFC had initially confirmed Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov as the headline fight of the night. So what changed?

Swanson took to Twitter on Monday to voice concerns initially, before clearing things up:

Many are calling the fight between Swanson (currently ranked #4 at 145 pounds) and Lobov, (unranked and 2-2 in the UFC) a mismatch. Conor McGregor’s training partner will certainly not be of that opinion, as a win of Swanson would unlock the featherweight division’s top fighters, and provide him with an opportunity to take on more of the elite in the featherweight division.

