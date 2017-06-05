Cub Swanson Feels Frankie Edgar Has Had Too Many Chances at Featherweight Title

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Cub Swanson Reebok
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cub Swanson believes he should be favored to get the next featherweight title shot over Frankie Edgar.

This past Saturday night (June 3), Max Holloway became the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. He finished Jose Aldo in the third round to earn the right to be called the undisputed champion.

Many have wondered whether or not Swanson will get the next title shot or Edgar. “Killer” pleaded his case on FOX Sports 1:

“(Edgar’s) had how many title fights? How many chances? My whole career, I’ve been with the company 11 years now. I’ve never fought for a title. I’ve been right there. I’ve had it promised, I’ve had it taken away. I think it’s the most exciting fight and it makes the most sense.”

When Swanson first fought Holloway, it was a one-sided affair in favor of “Blessed.” Swanson explained why things will be different if the two face off again.

“I don’t think I fought very good; he was the better man that night. I had a couple injuries in the fight that just made me tank. He beat me up good. I went back to the drawing board. I’ve come back stronger. I’ve proved that. I think I deserve another shot, and I think it’s the most exciting fight you can make right now.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan: ‘You Have to Say Conor McGregor is The Best Featherweight Ever’

0
Jose Aldo may have ruled the roost at featherweight for years, but Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor is the greatest 145-pounder of all time. Rogan...
video

Tito Ortiz Declines Fight Proposal by Chuck Liddell, Says ‘I Don’t Need the Money’

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champions Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell had one of the more interesting feuds during their heyday in the UFC. Now, years...
Demetrious Johnson Title

Demetrious Johnson Speaks Out on Dana White’s ‘Despicable’ Treatment of Him

0
Demetrious Johnson has grown tired of how the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) treats him. "Mighty Mouse" is the reigning UFC flyweight champion. He is on...
Cub Swanson Reebok

Cub Swanson Feels Frankie Edgar Has Had Too Many Chances at Featherweight Title

0
Cub Swanson believes he should be favored to get the next featherweight title shot over Frankie Edgar. This past Saturday night (June 3), Max Holloway...
Mike Perry

Mike Perry Details His Encounter With Ari Emanuel at UFC Athlete Retreat

0
Mike Perry had an interesting encounter with the co-owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Perry took part in the UFC Athlete Retreat recently and...
Yancy Medeiros

Yancy Medeiros Believes Erick Silva Could’ve Continued at UFC 212

0
Yancy Medeiros is of the belief that his UFC 212 opponent could've fought on a little longer. Last night (June 3), Medeiros took on Erick...
Claudia Gadelha

Claudia Gadelha on Switching Camps: ‘I Needed to do What I Did to Reinvent...

0
For Claudia Gadelha, a change of scenery was necessary. Gadelha is coming off a first-round submission victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 212. It was...
Brian Kelleher

Brian Kelleher Says Crowd at UFC 212 Threw Beer Cans at Him

0
Brian Kelleher didn't make any new fans in Brazil at UFC 212. Following his stunning submission victory over Iuri Alcantara, Kelleher went off on the...
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate on Angela Magana Getting Punched: ‘I Thought it Was Wonderful’

0
Miesha Tate is no fan of Angela Magana. Magana was on the receiving end of a punch courtesy of Cris Cyborg during an Ultimate Fighting...
Renan Barao

Renan Barao’s Coach Feels His Fighter is More Prepared Training in United States

0
Renan Barao's coach Jair Rodrigues is supportive of his fighter's decision to train outside of Brazil. Barao, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title...
Load more