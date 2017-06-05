Cub Swanson Feels Frankie Edgar Has Had Too Many Chances at Featherweight Title

Cub Swanson believes he should be favored to get the next featherweight title shot over Frankie Edgar.

This past Saturday night (June 3), Max Holloway became the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder. He finished Jose Aldo in the third round to earn the right to be called the undisputed champion.

Many have wondered whether or not Swanson will get the next title shot or Edgar. “Killer” pleaded his case on FOX Sports 1:

“(Edgar’s) had how many title fights? How many chances? My whole career, I’ve been with the company 11 years now. I’ve never fought for a title. I’ve been right there. I’ve had it promised, I’ve had it taken away. I think it’s the most exciting fight and it makes the most sense.”

When Swanson first fought Holloway, it was a one-sided affair in favor of “Blessed.” Swanson explained why things will be different if the two face off again.

“I don’t think I fought very good; he was the better man that night. I had a couple injuries in the fight that just made me tank. He beat me up good. I went back to the drawing board. I’ve come back stronger. I’ve proved that. I think I deserve another shot, and I think it’s the most exciting fight you can make right now.”