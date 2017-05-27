Cub Swanson Feels he Could be Next For Featherweight Title Shot

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Cub Swanson Reebok
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cub Swanson believes he’ll leapfrog Frankie Edgar to get the next featherweight title shot.

Swason was last seen inside the Octagon in April. He defeated Artem Lobov via unanimous decision. It was “Killer’s” fourth straight victory.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Swanson said no matter who wins the featherweight unification bout between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, he feels he’s next in line for a title shot:

“A lot of people are saying if Aldo wins I’m next and if Holloway wins Frankie will get the shot, but in talking to the UFC, I can honestly see me getting it either way it goes because I’m the more exciting fighter. People want to see exciting fights, and I’m the more exciting fight in either match-up.”

While Swanson has respect for Frankie Edgar, “Killer” feels a new challenger is what the fans want to see.

“At this point in the UFC, they are looking for what the fans want to see and looking to put together the biggest, most exciting fights, and that’s me. Frankie is awesome, and he definitely has that win over me, but he just fought for the title. A couple times in fact, and I’d honestly love to see him drop down to 135, because I believe he’d be the champion in that division. But if this comes down to me or him getting the next shot, I believe it goes to me because I make the more exciting fight.”

Should Swanson get the next featherweight title opportunity? Sound off in the comment section below.

