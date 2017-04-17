Cub Swanson Feels There Are More Deserving Fighters of UFC Spot Than Artem Lobov

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Cub Swanson
Image Credit: Getty Images / Vaughn Ridle

Cub Swanson doesn’t think too highly of Artem Lobov’s brash attitude or his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Swanson is set to meet Lobov this Saturday night (April 22) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108. Swanson sits at the fourth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight rankings, while Lobov is unranked.

“Killer” believes “The Russian Hammer” got the opportunity to fight him due to his association with Conor McGregor (via MMAFighting.com):

“I don’t believe that talent-wise he should be in the UFC. I feel like with his record and things like that there are so many more deserving people to be in the UFC. So somebody else in that situation, if it wouldn’t have been for Conor, he would have had to string together a lot more wins and do a lot more things. So I think people are pissed off about that. I particularly don’t like him for that. When you treat your career early on really crappy, you can’t expect to be in a good position. That’s just the way pro fighting is. So, I mean, I don’t think it’s a lack of skill set. I just think it was a lack of taking care of his record and doing all the things at the right time.”

