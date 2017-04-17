Cub Swanson Feels There Are More Deserving Fighters of UFC Spot Than Artem Lobov

Cub Swanson doesn’t think too highly of Artem Lobov’s brash attitude or his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Swanson is set to meet Lobov this Saturday night (April 22) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108. Swanson sits at the fourth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight rankings, while Lobov is unranked.

“Killer” believes “The Russian Hammer” got the opportunity to fight him due to his association with Conor McGregor (via MMAFighting.com):