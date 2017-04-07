Cub Swanson: ‘I Don’t Respect Artem Lobov Being Extremely Disrespectful’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Getty Images / Vaughn Ridle

Cub Swanson wants to beat some respect out of Artem Lobov.

He’ll get his chance on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweights will clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108.

Swanson is coming off a “Fight of the Year” winner against Doo Ho Choi back in Dec. 2016. “Killer” won the fight by unanimous decision. The win extended his streak to three.

As for Lobov, he has won two bouts in a row. Following back-to-back losses, “The Russian Hammer” defeated Chris Avila by unanimous decision. Lobov then went on to nab another unanimous decision, this time over Teruto Ishihara.

Flo Combat recently interviewed Swanson to get his thoughts on Lobov. “Killer” said he doesn’t appreciate the route his upcoming opponent took to get this fight:

“I can respect Artem asking to fight me. Real fighters want to test themselves. What I don’t respect is him being extremely disrespectful in the process. He thinks he can call me names and it’s going to intimidate me or throw me off my game. All it’s doing is motivating me to be a monster. I’m gonna teach this disrespectful poser that I’m on another level and to learn some damn respect.”

