Cub Swanson: ‘I Don’t Respect Artem Lobov Being Extremely Disrespectful’

Cub Swanson wants to beat some respect out of Artem Lobov.

He’ll get his chance on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweights will clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108.

Swanson is coming off a “Fight of the Year” winner against Doo Ho Choi back in Dec. 2016. “Killer” won the fight by unanimous decision. The win extended his streak to three.

As for Lobov, he has won two bouts in a row. Following back-to-back losses, “The Russian Hammer” defeated Chris Avila by unanimous decision. Lobov then went on to nab another unanimous decision, this time over Teruto Ishihara.

Flo Combat recently interviewed Swanson to get his thoughts on Lobov. “Killer” said he doesn’t appreciate the route his upcoming opponent took to get this fight: