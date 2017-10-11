Cub Swanson on Brian Ortega: ‘He Ain’t Making a Name Off of me’

Cub Swanson doesn’t plan on allowing Brian Ortega to use him as a stepping stone.

On Dec. 9, Swanson will take on Ortega inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The bout will headline UFC Fight Night 123. Swanson will go for his fifth straight win, while Ortega will look to keep his unbeaten record intact.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Swanson said he’ll show Ortega why he’s the fourth ranked featherweight:

“So whenever a guy that’s the new thing, they’re like, ‘Oh, this is the guy you’re fighting?’ I’m like, ‘He ain’t making a name off of me.’ I’m going to show him why I’m in the spot I’m in, and why I’ve been here so long. I keep getting better. Bring it on.”

“Killer” went on to say he feels Ortega’s style plays right into his hands.

“I don’t know exactly how he’s going to come into the fight. I know he likes to bang, but I’m sure he’ll try to use his jiu-jitsu, as well. I just see that he’s stylistically a great match-up for me.”