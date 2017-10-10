Cub Swanson Questions Why He’s Not a Multi-Millionaire

For all the time he’s spent fighting for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC), Cub Swanson doesn’t understand why he isn’t a multi-millionaire.

Swanson is set to take on Brian Ortega inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Dec. 9 at UFC Fight Night 123. This will be Swanson’s 14th bout under the UFC banner and 22nd fight under the UFC’s parent company Zuffa LLC.

“Killer” recently told Flo Combat that he should be compensated more for his efforts:

“I’m speaking out about the situation because it needs to be said. Being the squeaky wheel isn’t my thing but that’s how things get done and that’s why I’m talking about it now. I’m a father now and the future has never been more on my mind. I want to make sure I’m taken care of and I have enough money to retire when I hang up the gloves. This will be my 22nd fight with the company and to think I’m not a multi-millionaire by now is kind of crazy.”

He then said he doesn’t appreciate broken promises from the UFC.

“The last thing I want to come off as is ungrateful because I’m extremely grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had. I have a great working relationship with everyone at the UFC. My only problem comes at the top with broken promises. It sucks because those things get thrown back in my face at the negotiation table where they say, ‘You haven’t been a title holder.’ That’s true but I’ve never been given the opportunity and that could have happened several times with what I’ve accomplished in there.”