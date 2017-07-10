Cub Swanson Reacts to Potential Holloway vs. Edgar Bout

Upon hearing that the much-coveted title shot at 145-pounds may go to Frankie Edgar, rival Cub Swanson is still not convinced

When Holloway beat Brazilian legend Jose Aldo at UFC 212 to take the UFC featherweight championship in June, there were two obvious candidates for the Hawaiian sensation’s first title defense: Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson.

While both men can legitimately present strong cases for why they are deserving of the next crack at the belt, UFC President Dana White recently announced to outfit Khon 2 that it would be Edgar, and not Swanson, who would have the first crack at Holloway as a champion:

“We’re looking at Frankie Edgar, but we don’t know where,” White told Khon 2 in relation to plans for the first defense of Holloway’s crown. “Absolutely. [it will happen before the end of the year].”

Swanson, of course, was not prepared to accept that, according to White, Edgar is more deserving of his shot:

“The fans know I’m the more exciting and the more deserving,” Swanson wrote on Twitter.

Edgar, before Holloway, was the last man to challenge Jose Aldo and fight for a featherweight title (albeit, an interim strap at UFC 200 which he lost). Swanson, who is riding a four-fight win streak, has previously stated that Edgar’s failure to capture the title in the past should work against him, given that Swanson has never been afforded a title shot to date.

Although, should Holloway get past Edgar and Swanson can beat the next man put in front of him, it would be hard to deny that he is next in line for his first attempt at winning the 145-pound title.