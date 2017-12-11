Cub Swanson Says Brian Ortega’s Choke Felt Like Death

Cub Swanson admits Brian Ortega has quite the guillotine choke.

This past Saturday night (Dec. 9), Ortega and Swanson did battle inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The featherweight clash served as UFC Fight Night 123’s main event. Ortega won the bout via second-round submission.

Swanson had survived a choke attempt at the end of the first round. In the second stanza, Ortega locked in a standing guillotine that looked nasty. “Killer” had no choice but to tap.

During the post-fight press conference, Swanson gave the media a brief idea of what the choke felt like (via MMAFighting.com):

“I felt like I was going to die.”

He went on to explain how Ortega was able to force him to tap.

“It was tight right away. He had like a lock, you know? And then I was fighting him and kind of shaking him, and he only had like one hand. I grabbed his arm and his wrist and I felt OK. And then he grabbed his hand and I felt like I could still pull out, and then he readjusted. I felt his legs get a little higher on my body. And then it crushed my head, and then its like, I just flared up. I panicked.”