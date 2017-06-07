Cub Swanson Says It’s Hard to Sell Frankie Edgar Due to Failed Title Bouts

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Cub Swanson Reebok
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cub Swanson is still making his case to be next in line for a shot at Max Holloway’s featherweight title.

Despite being on the wrong end of one-sided thrashings at the hands of Holloway and Frankie Edgar, Swanson feels he’s ready to show the world that he can be a champion. “The Answer” has dismissed “Killer” due to his lack of wins against top 10 opponents.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Swanson delivered a response (via MMAMania.com):

“The reason why I was going to get it over him either way was because Frankie has fought for the title a bunch of times. And when you fight for the title a bunch of times and you don’t win, it’s pretty hard to sell that. Taking nothing away from him, I respect the guy, I think he’s an amazing fighter and he has a win over me, but since then I have been on a tear. And the fact is he is 0-4 in his last four title fights…and the fact that you can get that many title fights is crazy. Like I said, I’m just looking for one. I’ve never had the opportunity and I’ve been promised multiple times and had it taken away from me. And I’ve had to rebuild, get better. For 13 years I’ve been on the grind trying to be the best version of myself and I have never been better than right now. All I’m asking for is an opportunity.”

