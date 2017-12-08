Cub Swanson Says McGregor & Rousey Have Been Pampered by UFC

Cub Swanson feels there’s no doubt that two fighters have gotten special treatment under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Those fighters just so happen to be the most polarizing figures in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA). Swanson is talking about UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former women’s bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey.

Swanson won’t deny the drawing abilities and mainstream crossover of both fighters, but he told Yahoo! Sports that their special treatment is a bit over the top:

“That’s very fair, but I also think both of them were very pampered. You know I’ll take slack for saying that, but it’s very true. I tell young fighters this all the time. Me and Ortega both, we’re just another fighter from California. We’re not from a country that doesn’t have any other fighters and so we don’t have an entire country backing us up. So we’re not an easy sell from a promoter’s perspective.”