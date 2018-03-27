Cub Swanson Thought UFC Career Was Over Before Frankie Edgar Rematch

Cub Swanson was convinced that his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run was nearing its end.

Swanson declined a contract offer from the promotion ahead of his bout with Brian Ortega. He ended up getting submitted in the second round. The UFC offered Swanson another contract, but the money simply wasn’t there.

After being removed from the official UFC featherweight rankings, “Killer” believed his days as a fighter for the promotion were over. Swanson has fought under the Zuffa umbrella since March 2007 and has only taken one fight outside of it during that time. A change of scenery, would’ve been no small task.

Luckily for Swanson, he was given more money and a shot a revenge against Frankie Edgar. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Swanson explained what was going through his mind before re-signing with the UFC:

“I love fighting for the UFC, it’s been awesome for me. But at the end of the day, it got to a point where I really thought that I wasn’t going to re-sign. I thought that OK, my time is done, it is what it is. For a few months, I thought I was done with the UFC.”

Back in Nov. 2014, Swanson and Edgar met in the main event of UFC Fight Night 57. Many fans expected an exciting and competitive fight, but what they got was a one-sided thrashing. Edgar decimated Swanson on his way to a fifth-round submission win. Swanson can turn the tables on April 21 in the rematch at UFC Atlantic City.

Can Cub Swanson even the score against Frankie Edgar?