Cub Swanson: UFC Fight Night 108 Isn’t Step Backwards With ‘Better Performance’

Cub Swanson understands why many believe his fight with Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night 108 Saturday is a no-win situation.

Swanson, a veteran of the sport, is putting his ranking and reputation on the line vs. Lobov on FOX Sports 1 from Nashville. But that’s fine by him, as he explained during an interview with “UFC Tonight” Wednesday.

“Yeah, there’s more to lose for me. But If I show I’m a better fighter, then there’s nothing to worry about. I have to go out there and perform,” Swanson said. “I don’t feel like he had the record to be in the UFC. There are more deserving people with better records. But he’s here now and he called me out, so I don’t like him.”

Swanson (24-7) is riding a three-fight win streak and is 9-2 over his last 11. Both of those losses came to current interim featherweight champion Max Holloway and former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar.

In comparison, Lobov is just 13-12-1 in his career, including 2-2 with the UFC.

“I fought most of the people in the Top-10, and the UFC doesn’t like to do rematches unless they’re for title fights,” he said. “There are a lot of guys coming up. He was talking crap and he was talking a lot, so I said sure, let’s do it.”